Boston Town get their first away point of the season at Heanor Town

Boston Town finally earned their first away league point of the season at the 6th time of asking.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 19th Nov 2023, 11:20 GMT
After 5 consecutive defeats on the road in the United Counties League Premier Division North, Martyn Bunce's side battled out a hard-fought goalless draw at Heanor.

Skipper Lee Beeson came closest to snatching a win for the visitors when he hit the post late on.

Boston Town's first clean sheet since early September saw them extend their unbeaten run to 5 matches.

Skipper Lee Beeson came closest to snatching a win for Boston when he hit the post late on.

Town: Portas, Worthington, Field, Tate, Ford, Wilson, Beeson, Adams, Dakin, Maddison, Young; subs: Millar, Nuttell, Bad, Borbely

On Tuesday (21 November), Boston Town are at home to Pinchbeck United in the Lincolnshire Senior Trophy quarter-finals. Kick-off at the Mortgages For You Stadium is 7.45pm. On Saturday (25 November), the Poachers are back in league action away at Wisbech Town, KO 3pm.

