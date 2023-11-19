Boston Town finally earned their first away league point of the season at the 6th time of asking.

After 5 consecutive defeats on the road in the United Counties League Premier Division North, Martyn Bunce's side battled out a hard-fought goalless draw at Heanor.

Skipper Lee Beeson came closest to snatching a win for the visitors when he hit the post late on.

Boston Town's first clean sheet since early September saw them extend their unbeaten run to 5 matches.

Town: Portas, Worthington, Field, Tate, Ford, Wilson, Beeson, Adams, Dakin, Maddison, Young; subs: Millar, Nuttell, Bad, Borbely