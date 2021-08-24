Boston Town go top after convincing victory over Holbeach United

Harry Limb.

Boston Town made it three wins from as many United Counties League Premier Division North contests, moving to top spot in the table.

Gary Edgley’s side maintained their 100 per cent start to the league season with a 4-1 home victory over Holbeach United.

Harry Limb headed home a Lee Beeson corner to put Town ahead at the DWB Stadium, only for ex-Poacher Harry Grigas to level.

But Boston led at the interval as Charlie Ward stabbed home an Abou Sylla cross.

Joe Smith netted Town’s third after the break before Sylla notched number four.