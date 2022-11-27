Boston Town have to settle for a point against leaders Loughborough University

Boston Town led twice for the second week running but this time held on for a 2-2 draw as league leaders Loughborough Students made the trip to the Mortgages For You Stadium.

New signing George Hobbins during Boston Town's 2-2 draw with Loughborough University.

On the previous day, the Poachers announced two new signings joining Martyn Bunce’s team.

Youngster Flynn Slater was joined by George Hobbins who had two previous spells down at Tattershall in recent seasons before joining Skegness Town for two seasons.

Hobbins started whilst Slater was named on the bench for Saturday's game.

It was quiet during the opening with neither side creating too many opportunities but 26 minutes in, Dylan Edwards struck a powerful shot over the bar for the visitors which was followed by a chance for the Town as Jordan Nuttell had his header cleared off the line.

The second half got underway with Fraser Bayliss through on goal with a chance for the hosts but Bowman was there for Loughborough to deny the opportunity.

It was the Poachers who got the first goal of the game in the 68th minute and it was a familiar name on the score sheet. Lee Beeson, back from suspension, created some fantastic build up play and found the foot of Marshall Young who got his 8th goal of the campaign.

Despite the Boston goal, Lougborough hit back immediately. Finlay Brennan curled in an outstanding free kick to equalise for the University team only two minutes later after Young scored.

The Poacher’s had only lost two games at home and it looked like they were going to get another three points as with twelve minutes to go, George Hobbins scored on his return with a towering header from a Boston corner.

Town led 2-1, but Loughborough’s Halim Bangura got the visitors’ second equaliser of the afternoon.Despite the late equaliser, it is still a good point against the league leaders for Boston Town just after they secured a spot in the Semi Finals of the Lincolnshire Senior Trophy earlier in the week, beating Winterton Rangers away 4-0.

They travel to Bottesford Town or Brigg Town in the last 4 (date TBC) and next week, they find themselves away for the first time since the 22nd Oct as they face Heanor Town in the league.

Boston Town manager Martyn Bunce spoke to Lincolnshire Non-League Radio after the game and said: “The group again have been fantastic and credit to the boys, they never stop, I'm proud of them.”