Boston Town hoping for a cup shock​​​​​​​ against Worcester City in FA Vase

Boston Town boss Martyn Bunce is expecting a tough test ahead as they prepare to face Worcester City in the FA Vase this weekend.

Boston United will host their FA Vase tie following a switch in venue against Worcester City.

The Poachers have been given a boost after the tie was switched from the Hellenic League promotion favourites ground to the Town’s Mortgages For You Stadium.

The tie was originally scheduled to take place at Worcester, but has been postponed twice - first because of freezing conditions and then because the pitch was waterlogged.

The Poachers are not expecting any such problems on Saturday. The weather forecast is better and the pitch is known for being one of the best around.

"Saturday is a big game for us and obviously we have been disappointed over the last couple of weeks but unfortunately we can’t control the weather,” said Bunce,

"Worcester have been fantastic with early communication on both occasions, credit to them - but hopefully looking at the forecast for Saturday it should be 3rd time lucky.

"Obviously with the game being switched to Boston, it’s a slight advantage but we know as a group this will still be a tough game. Worcester are a good side but it's a challenge that everyone at the club is really looking forward to.

"It’s great to still be in the FA vase at this stage and hopefully we can attract a bumper crowd. We really appreciate everyone’s support so far in the competition but I must admit it would be great to see some more supporters in the ground on Saturday, and with a large following expected to travel from Worcester it could really help create a good cup atmosphere.

“Support from the town would be a huge boost to the players who have worked really hard in training the last couple of weeks, and obviously with the cancellations it’s given us a little extra time to prepare.

"With no injuries or suspensions, everyone will train twice this week, final preparations on Thursday and then we will look forward to Saturday."

Ten other 3rd round proper ties have also been called off twice - and the FA has ordered all of them to switch venues.

It's one of Boston Town's biggest cup ties in recent years. They'll be hoping for a big crowd to cheer them on to the last 32 of the competition for only the 3rd time in their history.

Worcester City are known for their big home support and are expected to bring a sizeable away following with them.

The visitors will go into the tie as favourites. They're top of the Hellenic League, having lost just once all season. But Martyn Bunce’s side have been hard to beat at home in 2023 - and they have the incentive of another home tie in the next round if they win, against either Highgate United or Lichfield City.