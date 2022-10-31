Boston Town into next round of the League Cup after beating Kimberley MW

Boston Town advanced to the next round of the League Cup. Pic by Steve W Davies photography.

The Poachers started brightly as in the 10th minute, Marshall Young curled an effort over the Kimberley keeper and into the net. Boston led 1-0 with Young getting his sixth goal of the season.

It wasn’t that long after until they found themselves two up. Lee Beeson’s corner found Tom Mucklin who headed past the keeper to make it 2-0. After thirteen minutes, Boston Town were 2-0 up.

KMW did try and respond as their number 11 Baunton had his free kick saved by Travis Portas. Luke Wilson just shot over the bar and almost made it 3-0 but the Poachers were comfortable and at Half Time, it was 2-0.

Towards the end of the first half, Portas had a nasty collision with the post which forced him to go off at the break. Liam Adams went between the sticks during the second half.

The visitors did get one back with James Shaw getting a goal with 11 minutes to play but it wasn’t enough for a late comeback. Adams put a good show up in goal and was protected well by the Poachers back line. Full Time was Boston Town 2-1 Kimberley Miners Welfare.

Martyn Bunce said: “We started really well which I was quite pleased about, it settled us down a little bit and pushes them back.”

When asked about the injury to Travis Portas, Martyn responded with "Our initial thoughts are possible a couple of weeks out but we are not 100% sure, it sounds like a groin strain so we’ll assess it.”

Boston Town have been drawn at home to Cogenhoe United in the 2nd Round of the Sports Ground Development UCL Cup.

It'll be the first time the clubs have met since the UCL Premier Division split into north and south leagues.