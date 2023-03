Martyn Bunce's side continued their fine form as they made it 9 games unbeaten.

Liam Adams gave them the lead midway through the first half and the visitors left themselves with a mountain to climb when they went down to 10 men.

Kimberley MW fought hard to stay in the game after the break but Flynn Slater came on as a late sub and made it 2-0.

The Poachers will be frustrated to have then conceded at home for the 1st time since Boxing Day - but it wasn't enough to stop them registering a 3rd successive win.