Gary Edgley and assistant Lori Borbely.

Boston Town will play their first pre-season friendly this weekend, the club have announced.

The Poachers will travel to face former United Counties League rivals Huntingdon Town at Jubilee Park.

The Hunters currently play in the UCL Division One, a level below Boston.

Poachers manager Gary Edgley is keen to get his new players integrated into the side.