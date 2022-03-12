Boston Town leave it late to beat Melton, leaders too strong for Skegness Town

Two last-gasp goals saw Boston Town beat Melton Town - and move up to sixth in the United Counties League Premier Division North.
Tom Mucklin guided home an 8th-minute goal after Fraser Bayliss' volley had brought a good save from Bill Harrison.
And three minutes later Pharrell Waite broke free and doubled the advantage in a tight contest.
The result ends the Poachers' miserable run of one win from their past 11 games.
Skegness Town dropped from fifth to seventh after a 2-0 defeat to leaders Long Eaton.
Mitchell Robinson and Marley Fearon were the matchwinners.
Sleaford Town didn't have a game this afternoon.