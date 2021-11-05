Boston Town look to close in on top three

Town host Anstey Nomads on Saturday. Oliver Atkin

In-form Boston Town are hoping to close in on the United Counties League Premier Division North’s top three.

Abou Sylla scored the only goal of the game as the Poachers left Eastwood with three points last Saturday, enough to see Town sit fourth in the standings.

The result means Town have stretched their unbeaten away run to more than a year - their last away defeat coming on October 20, 2020.

Gary Edgley’s side will now entertain second-place Anstey Nomads at home on Saturday (KO 3pm).