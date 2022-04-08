Boston Town look to end winless run against Heather St John's

Boston Town are looking to get back to winning ways when they host fifth-place Heather St John's at the Mortgages For You Stadium on Saturday.
Gary Edgley's eighth-placed Poachers were beaten 3-2 by United Counties League Premier Division North rivals Leicester Nirvana on Saturday, Fraser Bayliss and Richard Ford on target.
Now Town have the opportunity to end their winless three-game run against the side five points above them in the table.
Kick off will be at 3pm.
With manager Edgley stepping down at the end of the season, Town have begun interviewing candidates for the dug-out job.