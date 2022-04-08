Boston Town look to end winless run against Heather St John's

Poachers host fifth-place rivals

By Duncan Browne
Friday, 8th April 2022, 10:38 am

Boston Town are looking to get back to winning ways when they host fifth-place Heather St John's at the Mortgages For You Stadium on Saturday.

Gary Edgley's eighth-placed Poachers were beaten 3-2 by United Counties League Premier Division North rivals Leicester Nirvana on Saturday, Fraser Bayliss and Richard Ford on target.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Now Town have the opportunity to end their winless three-game run against the side five points above them in the table.

Richard Ford. Photo: Craig Harrison

Kick off will be at 3pm.

With manager Edgley stepping down at the end of the season, Town have begun interviewing candidates for the dug-out job.

Boston TownNorthUnited Counties LeaguePremier Division