Boston Town look to end winless run against Heather St John's

Boston Town are looking to get back to winning ways when they host fifth-place Heather St John's at the Mortgages For You Stadium on Saturday.

Gary Edgley's eighth-placed Poachers were beaten 3-2 by United Counties League Premier Division North rivals Leicester Nirvana on Saturday, Fraser Bayliss and Richard Ford on target.

Now Town have the opportunity to end their winless three-game run against the side five points above them in the table.

Richard Ford. Photo: Craig Harrison

Kick off will be at 3pm.