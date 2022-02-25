Boston Town must keep sense of perspective, says Gary Edgley

Gary Edgley. Photo: Craig Harrison

Boston Town manager Gary Edgley says the Poachers must keep some sense of perspective as they sit fifth in the United Counties League Premier Division North.

Two late goals saw Town earn a 4-4 draw at Quorn on Saturday, ending a frustrating run of three straight defeats.

But after years of relegation battles, Edgley says the club must remain proud of where they sit in the table after struggles on and off the pitch.

“We’ve got to enjoy what we’re doing at the club as the last three years has been a huge move from where they’ve been over the past few years,” he said.

“We’ve done all this by being completely sustainable. There’s been a gradual climb from where we’ve been down at the wrong end of the table fighting for our lives.

“We’re well within our means and the club’s completely stable. We were on the verge of maybe folding, now we’re not.

“We’re planning for next season, there’s things we want to do to the ground.

“We’re not trying to be something we’re not, we’re moving gradually. Huge credit to the chairman (Mick Vines) and the board of directors for doing that as it’s made the club solid.”

The Poachers travel to eighth-place Melton Town on Saturday (KO 3pm), who themselves fought back to draw 3-3 with Loughborough Students at the weekend.

Liam Adams and Tom Mucklin netted to cancel out goals from Christopher Camwell and David Assuncao at Quorn before Camwell completed his hat-trick in the second half.