A second half strike from Richard Ford gave the Poachers a draw on the road at Kimberley Miners Welfare.

Going into the game, there wasn’t much between the two sides. Kimberley were 10th and the Poachers were 11th with the hosts only above them on goal difference with the exact same games played, won, drawn and lost.

Boston didn’t make the best start to the game with Kimberley scoring after six minutes played.

The ball was headed home by Ryan Whitehurst who was unmarked at Travis Portas’ far post and it was the first goal the Poachers had conceded for 338 minutes.

Richard Ford, who scored the equaliser for Boston Town. Pic: Steve W Davies Photography

Jordan Nuttell tried to respond for the visitors only three minutes later but his header was caught comfortably by the Kimberley keeper.

Boston kept pushing for an equaliser as a pacy run from Fraser Bayliss resulted in a cross from the club’s top scorer this campaign but no one was in the box to tap home.

The Poachers started the second 45 a lot better as they attempted to get past the Kimberley defence. Eight minutes into the half, Liam Adams dragged a shot wide.

Then in the 62nd minute, the hosts failed to clear Lee Beeson’s free-kick which saw the rebound come to Ford who levelled with the help of the post.

A great save from Portas stopped the home team’s left winger from putting the hosts 2-1 up after a fantastic curling effort. Soon after, a last ditch tackle from a Kimberley defender denied Harry Limb a shot on goal

The last real chance of the match came with five minutes left to play from Marshall Young as he took on a shot from long range but the ball went straight over the bar.

The Poachers now have two must win home games. They face 7th place Newark and Sherwood United on Tues 28th Feb and 9th place Heanor Town on Sat 4th March.

They will hope to play their way into good for Lincs Senior Trophy Final at Boston United’s ground on Wednesday 5 April against Deeping Rangers.