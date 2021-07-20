Boston Town preparing to unveil new-look clubhouse at DWB Stadium

Early work at the clubhouse.

Boston Town are preparing to unveil a stylish new look for their clubhouse.

The Poachers have transformed the building over the summer ready for the new season.

Chairman Mick Vines is confident supporters will be bowled over when they visit the refurbished facilities at the DWB Stadium.

Much of the cost of the makeover has been funded by a sizeable grant from the Premier League, the FA and Government’s Football Foundation.

The club would like to thank the foundation for their contribution.

"It's been a really big job," Vines said.

"We've had the roof and all the electrics completely re-done.

"Some of the wiring was still there from when it was first built in the 1960s, so it was much needed.

"We also wanted to give the clubroom and the bar area an exciting, modern new look."

As well as the smart new interior design, the clubroom features new bi-folding doors to create a more convenient entrance for supporters on matchdays.

Boston Town's first competitive home fixture of 2021-22 will be a league derby against Deeping Rangers on Tuesday, August 3.

Before then, they’ll also be at home to a Grantham Town XI in a pre-season friendly on Wednesday July, 28.

The clubroom is available for private hire and the Poachers are expecting it to be a popular location for parties and other functions.