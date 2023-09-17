Boston Town entertain Hucknall Town in the FA Vase on Saturday (23 September) - the first of three home games in a row.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Poachers will be hoping to get back to winning ways after coming unstuck at the weekend.

They fell to an agonising 1-0 defeat at Ashby Ivanhoe in the United Counties League Premier North.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a game of few chances, Jordan Tate was controversially sin-binned in the second half, with the hosts scoring an 80th-minute winner soon afterwards.

Boston Town boss Martyn Bunce is hoping for a good run of home games.

Martyn Bunce's side felt aggrieved by a number of refereeing decisions that went against them, including strong claims for a first-half penalty that were waved away.

Town are hoping for a good run in the FA Vase, which offers decent prize money and the realistic prospect of reaching a Wembley final. Fellow United Counties League side Newport Pagnell have been to Wembley for the past two finals.

They will face a struggling Hucknall Town side searching for a new manager after the resignation of Andy Ingle, due to time pressures caused by the job.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On 30 September, the Poachers are back at the Mortgages For You Stadium for a league game against Belper United, with another home league fixture against AFC Mansfield scheduled for 7 October.

There will be live commentary on all three games from Lincolnshire Non-League Radio.