An 18th goal of the season from Fraser Bayliss gave Boston all three points at Heather St Johns after last week’s 3-0 thrashing to Sherwood Colliery,

Martyn Bunce’s side travelled to 19th place Heather St Johns who were looking to get a decent result over Boston to try and escape relegation.

Four minutes in, Heather were forced to make an early change as one of their players hopped off with a knee injury. Soon after that substitution, Boston grew into the game with Fraser Bayliss darting down the left hand side, causing trouble for the Heather right back but the rest of the defence managed to clear the ball away after the low cross came in.

Boston were by far the better team and Jordan Nuttell headed Marshall Young through in the 19th minute but a last ditch tackle from the Heather defended denied the Poacher from having a shot. Nuttell and Young linked up again in the first half but the score remained goalless again as the hosts’ goalkeeper made a great save to deny Young.

Fraser Bayliss' shot which led to his goal. Pic by Clive Stapleton Photography

With eight minutes of normal time to go in the first half, Bayliss cut into the middle and beat the Heather goalkeeper at his near post to put the Poachers 1-0 up. His 18th of the season and Boston led away on their travels.

The visitors continued to cause trouble in the second half as early on Jordan Tate crossed the ball into the middle with Bayliss at the back post but the ball just narrowly missed him. A similar chance happened for Boston again with fifteen minutes to go. Liam Adams tried to find Lee Beeson at the far post but the ball went just past one of Boston’s players again.

Heather’s only real chance of the game came when their striker headed goalwards from a fantastic ball from out wide came in but Boston’s number one, Travis Portas, made a superb save to keep the score at 1-0 and get his clean sheet. At Full Time, Boston took the three points winning 1-0.