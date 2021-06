Miller, Willis and Wafula among latest former Boston United players to secure clubs for next season

New date for English Senior Women’s Amateur Championship at Market Rasen GC

Luke White and Charlie Ward added braces while Sam Jackson and a trialist concluded the scoring for Gary Edgley's side.

Returning striker Harry Limb netted four times with Mido Turki adding a hat-trick as the UCL Premier North side proved to strong for their Lincs League hosts, winning 13-4.

Boston Town struck 13 times in a pre-season contest at Keelby United this afternoon.