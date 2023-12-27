Boston Town seal Boxing Day derby win at Skegness

Boston Town gave their supporters a Boxing Day bonus by snatching an unexpected derby win at Skegness.

Fraser Bayliss hit the winner for Boston Town at Skegness.

Last season's top scorer Fraser Bayliss rediscovered his shooting boots and his second-half goal was enough to secure all 3 points.

Bayliss struck his first goal since September just minutes after he coming back onto the pitch after 10 minutes in the sin bin.

This victory for the Poachers was a coupon-buster if ever there was one (younger readers, ask your dad).

Martyn Bunce's side hadn't won in the league since September and hadn't managed a victory away from home in 2023-24. Skegness meanwhile hadn't lost at home in the league since the opening day of the season in July and had conceded just 1 goal in their previous 5 league games.

But Boston were smarting from Saturday's painful 4-1 defeat at Newark & Sherwood and were in no mood to slip any further down the table.

Bunce brought Harry Limb, Lucas Dakin and Will Langford into the starting line-up and the Poachers were able to nullify Skegness's threat up front before Bayliss claimed the crucial goal midway through the second half.