Two 2nd half goals from Liam Adams helped Boston Town earn a place in the next round of the FA Vase.

Skipper Lee Beeson had out them 1-0 up with a pinpoint 1st half free-kick before Adams doubled their lead soon after break.

The Midland League side reduced the deficit before Adams added another to make it 3-1.

Ingles again pulled one back late but the Poachers held on for a deserved win.

Boston Town goals hero Liam Adams.

They're now at home to Stone Old Alleynians in the 2nd round proper on Saturday 11 November.

Elsewhere at the club, hat-trick hero Charlie Rigby guided Boston Town under 18s to a superb 4-1 away cup win at Northgate Olympic.His goals saw the young Poachers through to the next round of the Steve Asher Memorial Cup.