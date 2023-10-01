Register
Boston Town see unbeaten home run ended by Belper United

Boston Town's 8-match unbeaten home run came to an end as high-flying Belper United edged a close encounter.
By Sports Reporter
Published 1st Oct 2023, 12:28 BST
Updated 1st Oct 2023, 12:28 BST
The Poachers gave as good as they got, despite missing 3 key players - Richard Ford, Fraser Bayliss and Marshall Young.

Boston Town manager Martyn Bunce told Lincolnshire Non-League Radio: "I'm so proud of the lads. I thought throughout the whole 90 plus minutes we dominated the game, I really did.

"Even towards the end we missed a great chance, literally the last touch of the game, a header at the far post and we fluffed our lines a little bit. Overall, I'm really proud of the team spirit."

The man of the match award was presented to Layton Maddison by Pete Moon, who sponsored the game.The man of the match award was presented to Layton Maddison by Pete Moon, who sponsored the game.
Boston had plenty of chances, Jordan Nuttell going closest when his downward header in the first half seemed to have beaten the Belper keeper Harvey Woodward but bounced over the bar.

There was a touch of fortune about the second-half goal that earned second-placed Belper the 3 points. Travis Portas punched away a dangerous ball but it fell straight to the feet of scorer Kai Moore.

Bunce said: "Probably the run was always going to end on something like that. I thought it was a frustrating day for the lads. They've done everything apart from score and then obviously a sloppy goal to give away."

