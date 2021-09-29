Boston Town set to unveil new signings ahead of Heanor trip

Gary Edgley. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Boston Town are expected to bolster their squad ahead of Saturday’s trip to Heanor Town.

Poachers boss Gary Edgley is planning to announce two new signings in time for the weekend, despite keeping the identities of his targets close to his chest.

“Hopefully, we can have things sorted and make some announcements very soon.” he said.

Town - currently sixth in the United Counties League Premier North - will head to Heanor on Saturday looking to add to a four-game winning run and keep the smiles on faces.

“The club’s been in some dark times and there’s been a lot of doom and gloom at the club for a number of years,” Edgley said.

“At the moment we’re just enjoying the run of games and the wins.

“We take it game by game by game and win them if we can. Enjoy them, that’s all we want to do.

“We’re looking forward to (Heanor). Our main focus this season was the league and we want to see where we can go.”

Kick off at the Town Ground will be at 3pm.

Two second-half goals were enough for the Poachers to beat league rivals Holbeach United and book their place in the FA Vase’s first round proper on Saturday.