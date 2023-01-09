Martyn Bunce’s Poachers started the new year in the worst way possible as a trip to third-place Quorn ended in 5-1 defeat.

It only took Quorn seven minutes to take the lead through Stephen Hart after a brilliant corner. Only six minutes later, it was two and it was Hart again who this time tapped in at the far post after Patrick Webb crossed the ball into the box.

There was hope for the Poachers as Liam Adams got one back before half time. A poor clearance from the home side saw Adams stroke the ball home and get his 10th goal of the campaign. At Half Time, Boston were down 2-1.

Despite the hope before the break, Quorn got a third as Webb restored the host’s two goal lead, three minutes into the second half. Jordan Clakre added a fourth for Quorn in the 66th minute and with 15 minutes to go, Hart kept the home side beating and got his hat trick from the penalty spot.