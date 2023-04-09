Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 days ago S-Club 7 singer Paul Cattermole dies
1 day ago 1978 film Grease gets TV reboot - all you need to know
1 day ago Sperm whale dies after washing ashore on England’s east coast
1 day ago Guest list revealed for King Charles III’s coronation
1 day ago Tributes pour in after S Club 7 star Paul Cattermole dies at 46
1 day ago Paul O’Grady moved to tears on final scenes of For The Love of Dogs

Boston Town suffer Lincs County Cup final hangover as unbeaten record is ended by Sherwood Colliery

Boston Town suffered a cup final hangover as they surrendered their 12-match unbeaten run to a powerful Sherwood Colliery side.

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 9th Apr 2023, 17:37 BST

Martyn Bunce dropped 3 of the starting XI from the Lincolnshire Senior Trophy Final to the bench - and his side came close to snatching an early lead as they forced the visiting keeper into a good save after 4 minutes.

But within 2 minutes, the away side took the lead.

The Poachers had plenty of possession throughout the first half but nothing quite fell for them in front of goal. Their best chance came after half an hour as Marshall Young broke dangerously but couldn't find the advancing George Hobbins.

Most Popular
Marshall Young with his Man of the match award.Marshall Young with his Man of the match award.
Marshall Young with his Man of the match award.

Sherwood doubled their advantage almost immediately after the restart and although Boston continued to press, they carved out few clear chances.

The visitors always looked dangerous on the break and posed a physical threat at set-pieces. And as the clock ticked into stoppage time they added a 3rd goal which gave the final scoreline a distinctly distorted appearance on the balance of play.

The game was sponsored jointly by First Rate Flat Roofing and Pete Moon, with each giving their own Man of the Match award - Hobbins and Young being the recipients.

Town: Portas, Mucklin, Field (Maddison), J Tate, Ford, Wilson, Bayliss, Hobbins, Limb (Adams), Young, Beeson (J Nuttell); unused subs: Slater, L Tate

Boston TownSherwood CollierySherwood