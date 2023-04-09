Boston Town suffered a cup final hangover as they surrendered their 12-match unbeaten run to a powerful Sherwood Colliery side.

Martyn Bunce dropped 3 of the starting XI from the Lincolnshire Senior Trophy Final to the bench - and his side came close to snatching an early lead as they forced the visiting keeper into a good save after 4 minutes.

But within 2 minutes, the away side took the lead.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Poachers had plenty of possession throughout the first half but nothing quite fell for them in front of goal. Their best chance came after half an hour as Marshall Young broke dangerously but couldn't find the advancing George Hobbins.

Marshall Young with his Man of the match award.

Sherwood doubled their advantage almost immediately after the restart and although Boston continued to press, they carved out few clear chances.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The visitors always looked dangerous on the break and posed a physical threat at set-pieces. And as the clock ticked into stoppage time they added a 3rd goal which gave the final scoreline a distinctly distorted appearance on the balance of play.

The game was sponsored jointly by First Rate Flat Roofing and Pete Moon, with each giving their own Man of the Match award - Hobbins and Young being the recipients.