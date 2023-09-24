Register
Boston Town through to next round of the FA Vase

Boston Town made into the next round of the FA Vase with a polished display.
By Sports Reporter
Published 24th Sep 2023, 08:37 BST
Layton Maddison pounced first, ghosting onto a pinpoint through ball after 15 minutes before lashing home.

Jordan Nuttell doubled the Poachers' lead after 31 minutes with a well-crafted goal from a corner. It came short to Liam Adams, whose clever lofted cross was headed back across the keeper.

Hucknall had shown plenty of endeavour, boosted by their midweek win, and came closest in the first half when a free-kick came back off the post.

The Man of the Match award is presented to Lee Beeson by matchday sponsor Rose Farm Logs.The Man of the Match award is presented to Lee Beeson by matchday sponsor Rose Farm Logs.
The Man of the Match award is presented to Lee Beeson by matchday sponsor Rose Farm Logs.

They did pull one back after 68 minutes when a shot deflected to Nathan Kelly who dispatched it past Travis Portas. The goal stood despite furious protests by Portas and Beeson that Kelly had been offside.

But Fraser Bayliss restored the home side's 2-goal cushion 7 minutes later.

Marshall Young saw his shot unluckily bounce off the post in the closing moments.

