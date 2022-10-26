Marshall Young, Jordan Nuttell and Lee Beeson from the penalty spot helped the visitors come from behind 3 times before Jordan Tate snatched a famous win deep into injury time.

Martyn Bunce’s side were rightly given a rousing reception as they left the field.

Newark & Sherwood had quietly moved up to 3rd in the table thanks to a 13-game unbeaten run stretching back to August. But this gutsy win lifts the Poachers to 4th, just 3 points behind Melton Town in 2nd.