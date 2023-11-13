Boston Town win shoot-out against Stone Old Alleynians to progress in FA Vase
Ford grabbed the all-important equaliser after the hosts had trailed to Stone Old Alleynians. Then Portas pulled off 3 saves in the penalty shootout as the Poachers won 3-0 after a 1-1 draw in regular time.
It sets up a tie at Worcester City on December 2nd, the first time Boston have made it this far in 11 years.
But the afternoon was overshadowed by a serious injury suffered by the visiting skipper Ollie Davies. There was a 40-minute delay in the first half as he was looked after by paramedics before being taken to hospital by ambulance.
Sam Wilson put the Midland League team ahead after 58 minutes, before Ford levelled from a corner eight minutes later.
Boston finished strongly but couldn't force a winner and the tie went straight to penalties.
Martyn Bunce's side cruised throughout the shootout, converting all their spot-kicks, while Portas saved all 3 he faced.
It was a fine victory for the Poachers, who were without George Hobbins and Fraser Bayliss (both suspended), Sisa Tuntulwana (cup-tied) and Harry Limb (injured).
They now move into the 3rd round proper of FA Vase - only five wins from a Wembley final.
It completed a memorable week for skipper Lee Beeson who swapped his football boots for golf clubs as he represented England at the International Pairs World Final. He teamed up with Joe Daubney to finish 4th at the event in Portugal.