Boston Town win trophy for first time in 14 years with victory over Deeping Rangers in Lincs Senior Trophy

Boston Town landed their first silverware for 14 years with a commanding cup final performance.

By Sports Reporter
Published 8th Apr 2023, 09:01 BST
Updated 8th Apr 2023, 09:01 BST

Skipper Lee Beeson lifted the Lincolnshire Senior Trophy at a rain-soaked Jakemans Community Stadium.

Jordan Nuttell gave the Poachers an ideal start when he fired home in the 8th minute after Deeping keeper Dan George fumbled Fraser Bayliss’ cross.

Travis Portas, returning to the side from injury, was rarely troubled – although Deeping had their best spell of pressure just before the break.

Boston Town lift the Lincs Senior Trophy. Pic Steve W Davies Photography.Boston Town lift the Lincs Senior Trophy. Pic Steve W Davies Photography.
At 1-0, Town couldn’t relax – but several times they came close to doubling their lead as they stepped up their intensity in the second half.

Nuttell headed narrowly over from a cross from Bayliss, who was getting more and more joy on the left in front of the Boston supporters.

He was booked soon afterwards and quickly replaced by Harry Limb, whose extra pace immediately created a different kind of problem for Deeping’s back line.

George’s night appeared to be going from bad to worse when he upended Liam Adams after 64 minutes – but the Rangers keeper redeemed himself by saving Bayliss’s penalty.

Limb raced onto a long ball but saw his lob drop agonisingly onto the roof of the net. At that point, Boston supporters could be forgiven for wondering anxiously if these missed chances would come back to haunt them.

But they needn’t have worried. On 77 minutes, Bayliss skipped to the byline yet again and his cutback was rammed home by the onrushing Marshall Young.

