Boston Town's FA Vase tie at Worcester City fell to the wintery weather.

The two clubs will try again on Saturday (9 December) instead. This means Martyn Bunce's side will have to rearrange their scheduled league game that day at home to Sleaford Town.

The Poachers have been drawn at home to Skegness Town in the semi-finals of the Lincs Senior Trophy. No date has yet been arranged.

Boston Town Under 18s were beaten 2-1 by league leaders Lincoln United.

Martyn Bunce's side will try again in the FA Vase this weekend.

The young Poachers started strongly and had a few shots on target but couldn’t find the net.

The home team scored on the break to go in 1-0 at half time.