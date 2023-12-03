Boston Town's big FA Vase tie falls foul of the weather
The two clubs will try again on Saturday (9 December) instead. This means Martyn Bunce's side will have to rearrange their scheduled league game that day at home to Sleaford Town.
The Poachers have been drawn at home to Skegness Town in the semi-finals of the Lincs Senior Trophy. No date has yet been arranged.
Boston Town Under 18s were beaten 2-1 by league leaders Lincoln United.
The young Poachers started strongly and had a few shots on target but couldn’t find the net.
The home team scored on the break to go in 1-0 at half time.
Boston were frustrated by some offside decisions and although Kacper Szymczak netted their only goal, they weren’t able to avoid another narrow defeat.