Boston Town's unbeaten run is ended by Wisbech in the United Counties League Premier North

Boston Town's 6-match unbeaten run came to an end as Wisbech Town moved above them on goal difference in the United Counties League Premier North table.
By Sports Reporter
Published 27th Nov 2023, 12:23 GMT
Jordan Nuttell got the visitors' goal - his seventh of the season.

It wasn't ideal preparation for Martyn Bunce's side ahead of one of their biggest cup ties in recent years.

They travel to Worcester City on Saturday in the third round of the FA Vase. The Poachers will take 2 coaches to the Hellenic League club, with supporters hoping to cheer them on to the last 32 for only the 3rd time in their history.

Jordan Nuttell scored his seventh of the season in Boston's defeat.Jordan Nuttell scored his seventh of the season in Boston's defeat.
Worcester are one of the best-supported teams at this level and are expecting a bumper crowd of around 700. It could be the biggest attendance Boston have played in front of since an FA Cup tie at King's Lynn attracted over 1,100 fans.

