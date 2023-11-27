Boston Town's unbeaten run is ended by Wisbech in the United Counties League Premier North

Boston Town's 6-match unbeaten run came to an end as Wisbech Town moved above them on goal difference in the United Counties League Premier North table.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Jordan Nuttell got the visitors' goal - his seventh of the season.

It wasn't ideal preparation for Martyn Bunce's side ahead of one of their biggest cup ties in recent years.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They travel to Worcester City on Saturday in the third round of the FA Vase. The Poachers will take 2 coaches to the Hellenic League club, with supporters hoping to cheer them on to the last 32 for only the 3rd time in their history.

Jordan Nuttell scored his seventh of the season in Boston's defeat.