Boston United add Lincoln City to pre-season schedule

The Red Imps, who narrowly missed out on a place in Championship last month, will visit for a pre-season friendly on Saturday July 17 (kick-off 3.00pm).
Michael Appleton’s side will be the first visitors of pre-season to Pilgrim Way.
Admission details will be released in due course.
The club’s pre-season schedule so far is:
Friday July 9: Matlock Town (A)
Tuesday July 13: Lincoln United (A) – Lincolnshire Senior Cup R1
Saturday July 17: Lincoln City (H)
Tuesday July 27: Notts County (H)
Saturday August 7: Grimsby Town (H)