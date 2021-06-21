Boston United add Lincoln City to pre-season schedule

SUNDERLAND, ENGLAND - MAY 22: Michael Appleton Manager of Lincoln congratulates Regan Poole (l) after the Sky Bet League One Play-off Semi Final 2nd Leg match between Sunderland and Lincoln City at Stadium of Light on May 22, 2021 in Sunderland, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images) 775653777

The Red Imps, who narrowly missed out on a place in Championship last month, will visit for a pre-season friendly on Saturday July 17 (kick-off 3.00pm).

Michael Appleton’s side will be the first visitors of pre-season to Pilgrim Way.

Admission details will be released in due course.

The club’s pre-season schedule so far is:

Friday July 9: Matlock Town (A)

Tuesday July 13: Lincoln United (A) – Lincolnshire Senior Cup R1

Saturday July 17: Lincoln City (H)

Tuesday July 27: Notts County (H)