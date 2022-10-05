Boston United are knocked out of FA Cup on penalties by Basford United

United chucked away a two-goal lead inside nine minutes through a Dominic Roma own goal and Jake Wright, with Gregg Smith and Anthony Dwyer forcing extra-time.

Luther Munakandafa’s strike was cancelled out by a Scott Pollock penalty, on a night which also saw the Pilgrims hit by three injuries.

It was the visitors who kept the never best as they secured a 4-2 shootout win to book a trip to Solihull Moors.