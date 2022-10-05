Register
Boston United are knocked out of FA Cup on penalties by Basford United

Boston United suffered a shock in the FA Cup on Tuesday evening after defeat to Basford United.

By Stephen Thirkill
Wednesday, 5th October 2022, 1:21 pm

United chucked away a two-goal lead inside nine minutes through a Dominic Roma own goal and Jake Wright, with Gregg Smith and Anthony Dwyer forcing extra-time.

Luther Munakandafa’s strike was cancelled out by a Scott Pollock penalty, on a night which also saw the Pilgrims hit by three injuries.

It was the visitors who kept the never best as they secured a 4-2 shootout win to book a trip to Solihull Moors.

Boston host Hereford United at the weekend as they return to National League North action.

