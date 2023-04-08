Assistant manager Paul Bastock dished out the praise to Boston United’s fans after the 4-0 thumping of Farsley Celtic.

A bumper home crowd of over 1,900 fans saw the Pilgrims ease to victory with the help of a first-ever career hat-trick from Billy Chadwick.

Chadwick hit a first half brace, before adding a third just after half-time.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jake Wright added the icing to United's cake with a clinching fourth goal.

Billy Chadwick scored a first ever career hat-trick. Pic by Tim Hoff.

“There were 1,900 plus getting behind the boys and we can't ask any more, we appreciate their support,” he said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“They have come out and got behind the boys and it is a great vibe.

“Just in the bar afterwards, they are buoyant and enjoying our style of play.

“As a couch for me to watch that is enjoyable, they are playing with the ball and the passages of play we are doing is exciting to watch.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bastock was also delighted with the performance levels shown in the comprehensive win which all but secured league survival.

“We knew our style of pay would cause them problems with our passing and movement,” he added.

“We moved the ball with purpose and it is a fantastic result.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Billy (Chadwick) was sensational and was unlucky not to get a fourth. He is jut a class act.

“For us to score when he scored the third took the sting out of the game.

“We changed our formation which caused them problems.

“The pressure that we put them under when they had the ball and the composure when we had it was delightful to watch.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hat-trick hero Chadwick was delighted to have claimed another crucial win.

He said “It feels amazing to get my first hat-trick and even better to get the three points

“I took the first goal well and was happy to see that go in.

“The third goal was the most important one, if we got the first goal in the second half it would kill the game and that is what it did.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Our form of late has been different class but it's not done yet and we just have to keep trying to get the points.”

Wright had a key role in United's opener in the ninth minute - playing an exquisite throughball into the path of Chadwick who ran on and buried a beauty past Dearnley from 20 yards.

Cameron Gregory got himself behind a Carlton Ubaezuonu effort, while Ben Pollock blocked brilliantly to deny Lewis Turner, and United were soon two goals to the good when Chadwick robbed Turner, drew the advancing Dearnley and rolled the ball into an empty net.

It was game, set and match three minutes after half-time when Chadwick interchanged with Ethan Sephton down the left before bending a low effort beyond Dearnley's dive to complete his first career hat-trick.

Advertisement

Advertisement