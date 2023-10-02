Boston United assistant manager praises battling spirit after FA Cup progress is secured

Paul Bastock was left delighted with Boston United’s battling side as they progressed to the next round of the FA Cup with a 1-0 win at Rushall Olympic.

Brad Nicholson's header seven minutes before half-time sealed United's safe passage at the expense of their newly-promoted visitors.

United, led by the excellent Michael Bostwick, repelled plenty of Rushall pressure after the break, although keeper Cameron Gregory was not forced into a meaningful save.

“The aim was to get through the tie,” said United’s assistant manager.

Boston United celebrate their winner. Pic by Chris Bray.

“The first half we controlled the game really well. The second half, they made it difficult and it became a fight. We went away from doing things we wanted to do.

“The two centre halves were magnificent, they won every ball in there. We knew everything would be inn the air. We have come unstuck with this type of game this season but today we dealt with it and kept a clear sheet. The fans go home happy.

“We will just keep trying to push as far as we can.

“Curzon will be tough but confidence will be growing with the group.

“We showed we have got the ugly side to us and hopefully we can continue keeping clean sheets.”

Midfielder Jordan Richards felt the win gives United a great chance to build as they look for further progress.

“We had a very good first half and moved the ball well,” he said. “The second half was tougher but we stood firm and rode it out.

“We defended very well and everyone was compacted, we had a good unitl and they didn't really create chances

“The two centre-halves were both very good and complemented each other very well, it was a very good performance

“We just want to keep the momentum going now and see where we end up. We have a few injuries but we have a few coming back as well.

“We have a chance to build on this next week. We are good at home, but we want to get better results away from home.”