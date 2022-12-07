Register
Boston United beaten after throwing away winning position at Spennymoor

Boston United relinquished a winning position to succumb to an eventual 3-2 defeat at the hands of Spennymoor Town on Tuesday evening.

By Sports Reporter
50 minutes ago
Ian Culverhouse knows Boston United must learn to defend leads much better.
Jordon Crawford handed the Pilgrims an eighth minute lead - only for Reece Kendall and Glen Taylor to turn the tables.

Jo Cummings equalised against his old club with 13 minutes to play, but Joe Tait won it for the hosts a minute later with a long-range thunderbolt.

Boss Ian Culverhouse said “The performance was very good, especially in the first half. We pressed them and asked questions of them.

“We scored a good goal and were in the game. I feel sorry for the group because of the effort they have put in. We should be coming away with something.

"We have got to learn that being five yards from someone is not closing down. We have to get closer to them for their first two goals. We have to stop crosses and get in first contact, we did that very well first half.

“I fancied us at 2-2, the keeper should have saved their winner.

“It was a very good away performance and we should be going home with at least a point.”

The match saw United loan man Joe Starbuck make a debut.

The Sheffield United full-back will remain at the Jakemans Community Stadium until January 7 initially.

Starbuck is the latest player to arrive on loan from Bramall Lane over recent times – following in the footsteps of Marcus Dewhurst, Kyron Gordon, Femi Seriki and Jean Leroy Belehouan.

