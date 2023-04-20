Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
12 hours ago Liverpool easyJet flight makes emergency landing in Germany
8 minutes ago Jet2 warns UK holidaymakers travelling to Spain of delays
11 minutes ago British man jailed for 10 years in Morocco over fake money
40 minutes ago Levi Davis: X-factor star may have drowned family fear
1 hour ago Battersea dogs to form guard of honour at Paul O’Grady’s funeral
1 hour ago Moonbin, member of K-pop band Astro, dies at 25

Boston United beaten as heavy fixture schedule takes its toll

The Poachers suffered the cruellest of defeats as their energy-sapping schedule took its toll on Wednesday night.

By Simon Ashberry
Published 20th Apr 2023, 07:10 BST
Boston United went down 3-1 at Melton Town.Boston United went down 3-1 at Melton Town.
Boston United went down 3-1 at Melton Town.

A third game in 5 days proved just too much for Martyn Bunce’s side.

Lee Beeson gave them the lead with a shot from the edge of the box after 71 minutes but Melton inevitably finished the stronger.

Having led 3-0 at Melton a month ago in a game abandoned because of snow just added to Boston's sense of injustice.

Most Popular

They had also played a gruelling derby at Skegness Town just 48 hours earlier - beating their rivals 2-0.

Superb 1st half strikes by Liam Adams and Jordan Nuttell were enough to avenge a 4-1 defeat inflicted on the Poachers by Skegness on Boxing Day.

Boston Town have just 2 more games left this season, knowing 2 wins would guarantee them at least 7th place in the United Counties League Premier North table.

Their final home fixture is against bottom-of-the-table Selston on Saturday (22 April) at the Mortgages For You Stadium, kick-off 3pm. On Thursday (27 April) they round things off with a trip to Leicester Nirvana.

Related topics:Boston UnitedBoston TownBostonSkegness TownMelton