The Poachers suffered the cruellest of defeats as their energy-sapping schedule took its toll on Wednesday night.

Boston United went down 3-1 at Melton Town.

A third game in 5 days proved just too much for Martyn Bunce’s side.

Lee Beeson gave them the lead with a shot from the edge of the box after 71 minutes but Melton inevitably finished the stronger.

Having led 3-0 at Melton a month ago in a game abandoned because of snow just added to Boston's sense of injustice.

They had also played a gruelling derby at Skegness Town just 48 hours earlier - beating their rivals 2-0.

Superb 1st half strikes by Liam Adams and Jordan Nuttell were enough to avenge a 4-1 defeat inflicted on the Poachers by Skegness on Boxing Day.

Boston Town have just 2 more games left this season, knowing 2 wins would guarantee them at least 7th place in the United Counties League Premier North table.