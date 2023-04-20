A third game in 5 days proved just too much for Martyn Bunce’s side.
Lee Beeson gave them the lead with a shot from the edge of the box after 71 minutes but Melton inevitably finished the stronger.
Having led 3-0 at Melton a month ago in a game abandoned because of snow just added to Boston's sense of injustice.
They had also played a gruelling derby at Skegness Town just 48 hours earlier - beating their rivals 2-0.
Superb 1st half strikes by Liam Adams and Jordan Nuttell were enough to avenge a 4-1 defeat inflicted on the Poachers by Skegness on Boxing Day.
Boston Town have just 2 more games left this season, knowing 2 wins would guarantee them at least 7th place in the United Counties League Premier North table.
Their final home fixture is against bottom-of-the-table Selston on Saturday (22 April) at the Mortgages For You Stadium, kick-off 3pm. On Thursday (27 April) they round things off with a trip to Leicester Nirvana.