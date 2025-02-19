Boston United bolster National League survival hopes with win at AFC Fylde
After rattling the post inside 30 seconds, Hazel scored in the 14th and 25th minutes as the Pilgrims took a stranglehold on proceedings.
Nick Haughton did reduce the arrears three minutes before the break when he converted from the spot after Cameron Gregory was adjudged to have fouled Charlie Jolley, but the Pilgrims produced a resilient performance after the break to clinch all three points.
United boss Graham Coughlan had made just one change to his side from the weekend's defeat at FC Halifax Town, with Brad Nicholson replacing Martin Woods.
The Pilgrims almost saw their evening get off to a wonderful start, but Hazel's long-range drive bounced to safety off Ben Winterbottom's right-hand post.
Hazel did eventually fire United into the lead - swivelling neatly to direct the ball home following Nicholson's long throw.
Green and Hazel were heavily involved in teeing up Jimmy Knowles to blast narrowly wide.
United were soon two goals to the good with Hazel turning home Nicholson's low cross from the left at Winterbottom's near post.
With the visitors appearing comfortable, Fylde were afforded a route back into proceedings when Gregory was sold short and fouled Jolley - with Haughton confidently stepping up to send the United keeper the wrong way from the spot.
The Coasters enjoyed more territory after the break, but chances were few and far between. Haughton crashed one effort off target, while Gregory saved well to deny Joe Riley.
Half chances fell to Jai Rowe and substitute James Gale at the other end, but the Pilgrims held on without any major scares.
