Boston United boss Cox 'excited' at prospect of facing AFC Fylde

Paul Cox (right) watches over Monday's 1-0 win at Brackley. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Paul Cox is excited about pitting his Boston United side against highfliers AFC Fylde on Saturday.

And the Pilgrims boss believes hosting the Coasters - currently third in the National League North - will be an ‘easier’ test than recent home games against mid-tablers Bradford Park Avenue and Leamington.

“I’m going to sound strange but these are the easier games,” he explained.

“The reason is that with the squad of players we’ve got sometimes you can fall into a soft mindset, think it’s a game you should be winning or feel the pressure.

“We know we’re going to have to work extremely hard against Fylde.

“The last two home games we’ve seen teams come and put men behind the ball and frustrate us.

“The one thing Fylde will do is come out and have a right good go at us.

“It does leave a little bit of space as well.

“It’s exciting. I loved the noise around the stadium (during Friday’s 2-1 win against against Bradford).”

The Pilgrims entertain Fylde in buoyant mood after picking up six points from the Easter Bank Holiday, making it three straight wins and ensuring they remain the master's of their play-off destiny.