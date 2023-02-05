Boston United boss demands desire and work-rate ahead of National League North relegation battle

Boston United boss Ian Culverhouse has called on his players to start doing the fundamentals of defending.

He was angry after watching his side ship what he saw as basic goals in the 3-1 defeat to Alfreton Town.

“We are not defending the ball when it comes into our box,” he said.

“Restarts are fundamentals of the game and you have to defend them well.

Ian Culverhouse knows his side have to improve their defending and desire to get out of relegation trouble.

“We conceded a penalty when he his going towards the corner flag.

“We concede from a long throw and then a corner and that's three fundamentals.”

Jake Wright's 10th goal of the season - and third in three games this week - handed United a 21st minute lead, but the Reds led 2-1 at half-time when Matt Rhead buried the rebound after seeing Tiernan Brooks save his initial penalty, with ex-Pilgrim Jordan Thewlis firing Alfreton in front two minutes before the break.

Thewlis added a third in the 72nd minute and United were well beaten, despite the hugely impressive Billy Chadwick twice striking the post in the second half.

The result leaves United in the National League North relegation zone, with Culverhouse knowing desire and hard work will be the key to survival.

“We can’t coach desire and we have to show more desire to get in blocks and put bodies where they need to be.

“Hard work is needed and we need to stick together to get out of this.

“You don't get anything when you are at the bottom. We have on earn it and outwork the opposition.”

Chadwick was back in action after extending his loan spell from Hull City, while Zak Goodson was restored to the starting XI too.

Brooks had made an early save to deny Thewlis, while Wright had two efforts blocked during a bright opening for the visitors, who also saw Goodson denied by a George Willis save.

United broke the deadlock when Ethan Septhon delivered from the left and Wright got ahead of his marker to steer the ball past Willis from close-range.

Alfreton equalised seven minutes later when Zak Mills was penalised for a foul on George Cantrill and despite seeing Brooks save his penalty, Rhead tucked home the follow-up.

Town took the lead two minutes before half-time when Thewlis finished off Adam Lund's long throw-in.

Wright had hobbled off at this point with a tight groin - replaced by substitute Tre Mitford.

Brooks denied Bailey Hobson at the start of the second half, while Chadwick twice rattled the post for United - either side of Thewlis getting up to glance home Danny Preston's corner.