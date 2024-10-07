Keaton Ward gave Boston United an early lead at Barnet before they were overwhelmed in the second half. Pic: Chris Bray.

Disappointed Ian Culverhouse wants to see more defensive desire from Boston United after their 3-1 defeat to Barnet.

Keaton Ward struck inside six minutes to hand the Pilgrims a dream start in North London - and the Pilgrims held their advantage until the 57th minute.

Callum Stead levelled, Nik Tavares put the Bees ahead 13 minutes later and Nicke Kabamba wrapped up Barnet's comeback four minutes from time.

“We are disappointed,” he said. “We were a bit too weak defending in the second half. They are a really good side and overpowered us in the end.

“I’m very proud of the first half effort. We defended really well, had a lot of possession and coped well. We just got a little bit lost in the second half.

“They overload really well and overran us in the end, but we have to work harder and show a little bit more desire to stop balls coming into our box.

“We can’t mark space, we have to stop it at source. We are letting balls come into our box too often and we will have to work on it.”

The Pilgrims got off to a dream start - but had needed a first minute save from Aidan Stone to keep out Stead's powerful effort.

Jacob Hazel clipped Ward into the clear and he slid home his third league goal - and fifth overall - beyond the onrushing Nick Hayes.

Barnet's response was muted, with Kabamba glancing a header off target and Stone comfortably denying Zak Brunt.

The Bees started the second half strongly, with Ben Coker rattling the crossbar with a 47th minute 30-yard free-kick.

Ten minutes later, the hosts were back on level terms with Stead getting up highest to glance home Coker's left-wing cross.

Barnet scored a second headed goal in the 70th minute when sub Idris Kanu's cross from the right looped up kindly off a combination of Zak Mills and Jai Rowe, with Tavares dispatching the ball beyond Stone from close-range.

Stone made a further save to deny Kanu, but there was no stopping Barnet adding a third when Kabamba flicked home Jordan Cropper's low cross in the 86th minute.