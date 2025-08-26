Boston United battled to a tough 2-1 win over Wealdstone to return to winning ways. Pic: Chris Bray.

Graham Coughlan was delighted by Boston United’s response in their 2-1 victory over Wealdstone on Monday.

The United chief had been left fuming by his side’s ‘unacceptable’ performance in the 2-0 defeat at Easteigh just 48 hours previously.

But the focused Pilgrims turned it around to battle past Wealdstone thanks go goals from Lenell John-Lewis and Greg Sloggett.

“I had questioned the character and resilience, I had a go at one or two of them, one or two of them took exception to it and made me eat my words,” said Coughlan.

“We are a club that has to have character and resilience, that is in our DNA.

“We are trying to build that. We had it in abundance last year and it got us over the line, we will need it again this season.

“One or two had to take a bloody nose and cross words over the weekend. We don't forget our perfomance on Saturday, that was unacceptable.

“But they have made a wrong right today. We asked for a reaction and they dragged themselves over the line.”

John-Lewis struck three minutes after the break and Sloggett won it 11 minutes from time - after ex-Pilgrim Micah Obiero had equalised.

Preparing for their second match inside 48 hours, Graham Coughlan opted to hand starts to Michael Kelly and Arjan Raikhy, with Rocco Coyle and Jordy Hiwula dropping to the bench.

United struggled to get into their stride against a powerful and imposing visiting side who had won their first three matches.

Wealdstone twice threatened through Nathan Tshikuna early on as the visitors started brightly.

United stepped up a gear after the break and half-time substitute Kieren Donnelly teed up John-Lewis to roll the Pilgrims into a 48th minute lead.

The visitors enjoyed a spell in the ascendancy, culminating in a brilliant diving header from Obiero to level the scoreline on 69 minutes.

Obiero rattled the post with another header two minutes later, while Lovett produced big saves to deny Omar Mussa and substitute Max Kretzschmar.

It laid the platform for United's winner - with Sloggett sweeping home from close-range.