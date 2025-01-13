Boston United boss Graham Coughlan urges side to keep plugging away

Boston conceded late as a golden chance for a vital win went begging. Pic: Chris Bray.

Disappointed Graham Coughlan is urging his Boston United players to keep plugging away.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adam Marriott and Sam Osborne both scored after emerging from the bench, but United were forced to settle for a share of the spoils against fellow strugglers Ebbsfleet United.

It again left Coughlan wondering what could have been with the Pilgrims seeing themselves pegged back with six minutes to go.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was a game we should have won,” he said. “We had chances to close the game down and make it 3-1, but we didn’t.

“We started really well in the first half and then fell out of the game. We didn't get to grips with their physicality and lost the battle for the last 30 mins of the half.

“We came out of the traps good after half-time and controlled the second half.

“We are just talking about an inch or a yard making the difference. We have got to work towards those inches and yards and potting games to bed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We will look to win in the next game. If we can win two games in a row it will be a positive week.

“You can't question the commitment, but it's those quality moments that we need to train for and have. If we don't get that quality we will continue to struggle.”

Jacob Hazel had the ball in the net inside 12 minutes, but the offside flag cut short United's early celebrations.

Donaghy beat aside a cross-shot from Moncur, before Tom Leak blocked Cosgrave's effort on the line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The visitors did edge in front when Aaron Cosgrave seized on slack Boston play to drive home from the edge of the penalty area.

Dan Adshead was replaced by Marriott - and his impact was swift, firing home within nine minutes of his introduction.

Another Boston sub had a quick impact after the break. On the pitch for only three minutes, Osborn beat Mark Cousins after getting on the end of Tony Weston's cross.

Roles were reversed four minutes later, with Weston slamming the ball off target following Osborne's assist, while Cameron Green's free-kick was turned behind by Cousins.

Boston's near misses were costly, with George Moncur scooping home Fleet's equaliser six minutes from time.