Boston United were pegged back late on after a controversial penalty decision went against them. Pic: Chris Bray.

Frustrated Graham Coughlan wants to see Boston United get a better deal from the referees.

The United manager was angered after seeing Southend United rescue a late 1-1 draw against his side thanks to a controversial penalty.

“We feel unfortunate we didn't come away with the three points,” said Coughlan.

“We feel unfortunate with the decisions going against us. I think that is the third dubious penalty against us this season.

“They are defining moments in football and you can't be getting them wrong. We are within our rights to feel aggrieved, not just today, but during my tenure here.

“I would like a few more decisions to go our way and a little bit more fairness.”

Zak Mills handed the Pilgrims an 81st minute lead against Southend United at Roots Hall, but it lasted only three minutes despite Rhys Lovett’s superb penalty save.

Lovett denied Jack Bridge from the spot - but Andrew Dallas tucked home the rebound to rescue a point for the Shrimpers.

Despite the late blow Coughlan was delighted with his side’s battling point and improved performance.

“It is one of those games where you are proud of the players,” he added.

“They showed resilience, character, hard work, put bodies on the line - everything you ask for in the players.

“It is a tough place to come. They will be up there at the end of the season.

“It’s an expensive squad they have put together and it shows with the way they play and the pressure they put on you.

“I thought we were worthy of a point and I was really proud of the players for their display.

“But it can't be just one game, it has got to be every game.”

The best chance of the first half fell to Jordy Hiwula who forced Collin Andeng Ndi into a smart save.

After the break, Lovett beat aside a swerving drive from Harry Boyes, before clawing aside Dallas' towering header.

Boston took the lead with nine minutes to play when Mills guided home a Kieren Donnelly cross. But the hosts levelled three minutes later through Dallas.