Boston United boss happy with his sides levels after win over Alfreton Town

Boston boss Ian Culverhouse is content with where his side are at following an impressive 3-1 win over Alfreton Town at the weekend.

had opened the scoring for the visitors from the spot.

Keziah Martin then made the game safe for the Pilgrims with six minutes to go.

“I thought we were excellent,” he said..”We were superb from start to finish. We have a lot of pace and movement and it caused them problems all day

“Jacob Hazel up top was brilliant. Jimmy will get all the plaudits and rightly so because he has been colossal for us.

“Hazel works the channels really well and it helps Knowles stay central.

“We have just got to keep supplying the ammunition for them and they will deliver.”

“We dominated in the second half. I am so proud of this group and we look forward to the New Year with optimism.

“We are getting people back into the squad which is brilliant because it is the right time. What we have to do is come out of this period in a position where we can attack and that's what it is all about.

“We are only halfway through the season. There are plenty of games left, but we are in a good place.

“If we get this thing rolling it becomes unstoppable. If we can be consistent in our performances with the weapons we have in the team then we have a good chance.

Culverhouse also spoke of his frustration with the officials following a number of questionable decisions throughout the game.

“There are too many times this season where we are talking about the officials and that’s crept into the game,” Culverhouse added.

“Something is wrong somewhere because we should be talking about the game and not the officials.

“You shouldn't see them, we should be talking about how people are playing and the state of the game.