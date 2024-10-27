Boston United boss has no complaints over costly penalty at Eastleigh

Boston United were pegged back with virtually the last kick of the game after giving away a needless penalty. Pic: Lee Keuneke.

Gutted boss Ian Culverhouse had no complaints over the stoppage-time penalty that cost his strugglers two points at Eastleigh.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jacob Hazel felled Chris Maguire with seconds left on the clock - with Maguire stepping up to score the Spitfires’ equaliser.

Sam Osborne had fired the Pilgrims into a 10th minute lead, while the hosts were reduced to 10 men after the break when Scott Quigley was red-carded for kicking out at Kieran Coates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I feel really sorry for the group,” said Culverhouse. “They have given everything and they are flat as anything.

“We have to lift them now, they gave everything today. It was a stonewall penalty, you can't do that. The ball was going out so why not shepherd it out?

“I thought we were superb all the way through. We handled their threat and defended really well.

“We looked a threat everytime we got the ball forward. We are a good side but when you are at the bottom you don't get anything, you have to earn everything you get.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Pilgrims were rewarded for a vibrant start when Pemi Aderoju and Kieran Coates linked up to supply Osborne with a shooting opportunity from 18 yards - and United's number 21 made no mistake with a precise low finish beyond Joe McDonnell.

United worked hard to keep the hosts at bay - with Eastleigh struggling to create meaningful opportunities during a first half where the Pilgrims put together plenty moves of note.

The Spitfires' afternoon took a further turn for the worse when Quigley kicked Coates off the ball and was dismissed following the intervention of eagle-eyed fourth official Lewis Sandoe.

Cameron Green was denied by McDonnell, before Paul McCallum crashed the post with an effort-on-the-turn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Osborne had a terrific chance to finish the match off in the first minute of added time, but was denied by a brilliant Angel Waruih block.

United then failed to deal with a McCallum long throw-in and Hazel kicking Maguire as he cut across his path - with the Eastleigh substitute stepping up to chip the resulting spot-kick in and earn his side arguably an undeserved point.