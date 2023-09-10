Register
Boston United boss Ian Culverhouse apologises to the fans after drubbing at Alfreton Town

Ian Culverhouse has apologised to Boston United’s fans following their 4-0 drubbing at Alfreton.
Published 10th Sep 2023, 09:25 BST
Updated 10th Sep 2023, 13:30 BST
Early goals from Dwayne Wiley and Liam Waldock set the tone - with United punished for some haphazard defending.

Lewis Salmon added a second half brace - the second of which arrived in stoppage time - as the Reds romped to a resounding home win.

And the downbeat United boss believes he is solely responsible for the heavy defeat.

Boston United suffered a heavy defeat at Alfreton TownBoston United suffered a heavy defeat at Alfreton Town
The blame lies solely with me,” he said. “We didn't prepare properly and I didn’t pick the right side.

“I didn't prepare them properly because the goals we gave away are all mistakes on our part, that was just not good enough.

“I am getting the wrong messages across and that’s something that I have got to improve on.

“All four goals were embarrassing and that's down to me, it's not good enough on my part..

“At 2-0 down we have a really good chance - goals change games and we had to score it. I take full responsibility and apologise to the fans. I apologise for my performance, it was just not there.

“I picked the wrong side pure and simple and made changes which I shouldn't have done.

“It is going to be a long week not and a lot of self-reflection. We have to rectify this on the pitch next Saturday.”

The Pilgrims, with Michael Bostwick and Martin Woods back in the starting XI, fell behind in the eighth minute when Wiley swept home Adam Lund's long throw.

The Reds doubled their lead 14 minutes later when Brad Nicholson's square ball was cut out and Waldock was able to roll home Alfreton's second goal.

Ex-Pilgrim George Willis had a number of long-range efforts to field either side of half-time, but was not seriously troubled, although Jimmy Knowles should have reduced the arrears when he crashed into the side-netting in the 66th minute.

Alfreton sealed the deal two minutes later when Salmon steered home from close-range, despite the close attentions of Nicholson, as the Reds moved three goals in front.

The hosts completed United's miserable afternoon in stoppage time when George Cantrill rattled the post, with Salmon sweeping home his second into an empty net.

