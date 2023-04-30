Boston United boss Ian Culverhouse begins work on shaping squad for next season

Ian Culverhouse says the hard work is now ahead as he looks to reshape his Boston United squad for next season.

The Pilgrims ended their campaign with a 4-1 win over Telford United to finish 15th in the National League table.

But Culverhouse knows there is no time to rest as the player ins and outs process gets underway.

“We are going to lose a few players,” he said. “We have had chats with them individually, people can't commit due to work so we will lose a few there.

“The people that leave the club go on with or thanks for what they have done this season, they gave everything for the cause.

“The loan players have been superb and bought into how we wanted to play and we wish them all the best.

“The hard work starts now to bring the right people in to take the club forward. We have got to make sure we recruit properly and push the club forward.

“We will work really hard during the off-season.”

Culverhouse was also quick to praise the players for having dug United out of a hole which left them in the drop zone at one point of the season.

“The players were superb,” he said. “They responded well and I can't speak highly enough of them.

“They finished the seasons off in the right way. We were slow in the first ten minutes but once we got the first goal we settled into the game and played well.

“They are getting calmer on the ball which is what we are looking for. We are asking them to be brave on the ball and they are getting into that rhythm.

“Next season will be massive for us because we have to play a certain way.”

Jake Wright, Zak Mills, Billy Chadwick and Finley Thorndike scored the all-important goals as Boston United eased past relegated AFC Telford United.

Wright and Mills had the Pilgrims in control at the break and Chadwick and Thorndike concluded impressive loan spells with goals after half-time.

Telford added a consolation in stoppage-time through Lewis Salmon.