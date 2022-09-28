Boston United are closing the gap on the play-offs after four wins in a row.

Zak Mills and Jake Wright scored inside the opening half hour to give Boston another crucial win.

Boss Ian Culverhouse was quick to praise the players for how they handled the match.

“I’m delighted with the players,” he said. “It's not the easiest of paces to come but we marshalled it well.

“Our game management was very good in the second half. Our goals were good finishes.

“We didn’t start too well, but the boys responded really well. There was good combination play that lead to the goals.

“The players have been a pleasure to work with since we came in.”

It was Boston’s fourth win in a row and leaves them just four points off the play-offs.

And the delighted boss believes the club have now played their way back into contention.

“The players have got the thing rolling now and there is belief in there,” he added.

“There's a long way to go and we're not getting carried away but it’s pleasing. We are back in touch now and that was the aim when we came in.

“We wanted to get the belief back and be in control of more games.

“The players have taken in the details well. There's a long way to go but we are enjoying it.”

Attention now turns to the FA Cup and a trip to lower league Basford United.

But Culverhouse insists they will not be taking Basford lightly.

He said: “They will pose a challenge, it will be a tough game and we’re under no illusions - we have to be mentally right.