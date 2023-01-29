Boston United boss Ian Culverhouse content with battling point against Scarborough Athletic

Ian Culverhouse was content with a point for Boston United after a late 2-2 draw with Scarborough Athletic.

Boston United came from behind twice to get a point against Scarborough Athletic. Pic by Russell Dossett.

The Pilgrims fell behind inside two minutes through Ciaran McGuckin - but levelled six minutes later through Luke Shiels' first goal of the season.

McGuckin put the Seadogs back in front a minute before half-time, only for substitute Jake Wright to grab a timely leveller with 11 minutes left to play.

“With the way we started, it is a point gained in the end,” said Culverhouse.

“I must praise the effort of the boys, they never gave up. There would have been a time when we would have folded.

“I'm pleased for the group. It is a new group and it was important that we got something out of the game to go forward.

“The goals we are giving away are poor and that is something we have to rectify, other than that I was pleased with the performance.

“We were good on the ball, it was just that final pass at times that we were lacking.

“It was a poor first goal to give away, we got mixed up on marking and we have to be better than that.

“Our equaliser gave us belief and got us on the front foot, we moved the ball really well.

“It was a sucker-punch going behind again and another poor goal. We did well to counter attack the danger initially but then lost the ball in a poor place.

“We threw caution to the wind at the end as we had to do and changed the shape. It ended as a bit of a chess match.”

Debutant keeper Tiernan Brooks' first task was to pick the ball out of the back of the net when McGuckin got on the end of Luca Colville's corner after just 66 seconds.

United responded positively though and Shiels sailed home his own header from a Billy Chadwick corner delivery in the eighth minute.

The Pilgrims were behind at half-time with Sam McLintock carelessly giving possession away inside his own penalty area and McGuckin arrowing home his second of the game.

