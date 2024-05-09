Boston United boss Ian Culverhouse hails special memories after promotion success

Cameron Gregory with a fan. Pic: Richard Parkes

Proud Pilgrims manager Ian Culverhouse has hailed the ‘special memories’ created by Boston United this season.

United sealed a famous promotion to the National League after clinching a 2-1 play-off final win at Brackley last weekend.

“Memories stay with you for a long long time and to do it in front of our fans and celebrate it with them is brilliant,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“This group has made me so so proud. These are special memories and you have to enjoy and embrace them.

“I am immensely proud and so pleased for the group. They have been outstanding all the way through.

“When you look at where we have come from, we recruited 16 players in the summer and went into a hybrid system, it is a great achievement.

“They have grown and grown, they really have. To win five away games to get to where we are is a magnificent achievement.

“The players have made it a really special year.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It sets up a tantalising season ahead with games against the likes of Hartlepool United, Rochdale, Southend and Oldham to follow.

But Culverhouse is confident the Pilgrims can rise to the challenge ahead.

“To get into the national league is fantastic,” he said.

“It is a really tough league, it is unforgiving and there are big clubs in there, but we will go in there full of confidence.

“We have a big summer ahead of us and there are big conversations to be had before then. “We will enjoy it and then get down to the hard work.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Captain Michael Bostwick felt it was a deserved promotion for the club.

“We shouldn’t be at this level with how the club is run and the facilities there are,” he said. “The club, from the chairman to those who work here on a daily basis, is run like a full-time club. The club deserves to be higher and hopefully this is the first step.

“Everyone involved in the club was amazing, it is a special time for everyone.

“To come from behind and win shows what character we have in the team. The lads stuck with it and stuck to the game plan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The goal right on half-time changed the game. It is a great squad that we have got.