Boston United boss Ian Culverhouse happy with state of squad as Pilgrims prepare to start pre-season

Boston United boss Ian Culverhouse is content with the state of his squad as the Pilgrims prepare to get their pre-season campaign going.

New-look United have made a number of signings as Culverhouse stamps his authority on the squad ahead of his first full season in charge.

And it is a blend that he admits he is more than happy with.

“We are happy with where we find ourselves,” he said. “We have worked really hard and are delighted with what we have brought into the building.

“We are one or two short still but we will keep looking at that.

“It is a young hungry squad with a bit of experience. We have got good legs and experience in the right areas.

“The U23 signings are going to be a part of the squad and will train together daily, we will see a lot of them as they progress.

“We have recruited really intelligently and they will play a massive part in the squad going forward. We have the players to play the way we want to play.”

Culverhouse expects Scunthorpe United to be favourites to win what he believes will be an open National League North season.

“It is an open league, but if we get the consistency in performance then it goes a long way,” said Culverhouse.

“Scunthorpe has thrown money at it and will be the big guns but we are happy with what we have got here.”

The Pilgrims get their pre-season campaign underway on Saturday (8 July) with a short trip to Boston Town.

Further friendlies follow against EFL opposition in Doncaster Rovers, Lincoln City, Notts County and Grimsby Town.

They also face easier looking games against Coalville Town and Stamford.

“It is going to be really intense over the next month and it will really test the squad,” added Culverhouse.

“We wanted to test them and put them on the back foot. There will be times when we have a lot of the ball and times when we don’t, it's a good mix.

“It is going to be hard but we hope to see the benefits. I’m really looking forward to getting going.