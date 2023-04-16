Boston United boss Ian Culverhouse knows summer recruitment will be the key next season

Ian Culverhouse is keen to get Boston United’s recruitment bang on in the summer.

The Boston United boss wants to revamp his squad for a promotion push and put a poor 2022/23 behind them.

“We want to end on a high and get that belief there,” said the boss. “We are a good side and have some really good players.

“We have been in good form in the last few weeks and the players have got us out of a hole.

“They have been superb and it would be nice to finish the season on a high.

“Then the hard work starts. We have to recruit well and make sure we are fighting at the top end.

“We have got to get the right players in the club to play the way we want to play.

“We have got to get it right with our recruitment to give the fans something to be proud of.”

United were narrowly beaten 1-0 at the weekend by title-chasing AFC Fylde.

It was a defeat which Culvervouse felt showed Boston’s ongoing progress and ability to compete with the best in the league.

“I was pleased with the way we performed,” he said. “I was pleased how we went toe to toe with them.

“We have got to believe that we can compete at that level next year and it's our job to make sure that we are.

“It's been a real team effort. As a group we are strong and they all get on well together. I just want to finish the season on a high.

“Overall we are disappointed with the result but it shows the progress we have made from earlier in the season.”

Cameron Gregory made an early save deny Luke Charman, but was powerless to stop the same player sweeping the Coasters into the lead on 12 minutes.

United responded with Tom Nixon lifting an effort too high and Sam McLintock firing marginally wide - either side of the excellent Emeka Obi's header glancing wide from a Nick Haughton corner.

Gregory palmed aside a Haughton free-kick before half-time, with Haughton again narrowly missing the target with a second half set-piece.